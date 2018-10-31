Garda whistleblower retires after being vindicated by corruption probe

Maurice McCabe was praised in the Charleton Tribunal report, published earlier this month.

Garda whistleblower Sergeant Maurice McCabe is to retire from the force three weeks after being vindicated by an investigation into corruption.

Sgt McCabe, who faced unfounded and false allegations of a sexual assault, was praised in the Charleton Tribunal report, published earlier this month.

The Disclosures Tribunal found former Garda commissioner Martin Callinan was part of a “campaign of calumny” against Sgt McCabe, actively aided by his former press officer, Superintendent David Taylor.

The report also found Sgt McCabe had “exemplified” hard work and was “repulsively denigrated for being no more than a good citizen and police officer”.

Sgt McCabe officially handed in his retirement notice to Assistant Garda Commissioner Fintan Fanning over the weekend.

His solicitor Sean Costello told RTE Radio One on Wednesday that Sgt McCabe had reached the decision after “an awful lot of consideration”.

Mr Costello said: “It is sad in many ways because obviously this is the job that he loved. He would have kept going but the impact of everything that has happened… he wasn’t able to go back. He couldn’t go back to being a member of An Garda Siochana.”

Speaking on the same programme Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said he had not had an opportunity to meet Sgt McCabe since the report was published, but he said he would do so in the next couple of weeks to convey to him, face-to-face, “the deepest sense of gratitude” the state has for the service he performed.

Mr Flanagan said Sgt McCabe leaves the police service knowing that, not only did he do the job well, but he leaves an important legacy.

“What is important is that the culture of change within An Garda Siochana is now accelerated and I believe that will be the great legacy of Sgt Maurice McCabe,” he said.

Mr Flanagan added the Garda needs to be a “far more comfortable community for dealing with complaints or for whistleblowing”.

The Disclosures Tribunal investigated allegations that Garda chiefs orchestrated a smear campaign, including false sex abuse claims, against Sgt McCabe – a scandal that almost brought down Ireland’s fragile minority government last year.

The report found Sgt McCabe was a “genuine person” who at all times had “the interests of the people of Ireland uppermost in his mind”.

It found he regarded those interests as “superior to any loyalty” to the police force of the state.

Sgt McCabe accused the force of malpractice, including the quashing of penalty points, and later made a complaint against Mr Callinan.

He joined the Garda in 1985 and had more than 30 years of service. He had been on leave from the service since May 2016.

