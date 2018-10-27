Presidential vote count begins as polls predict landslide win for Higgins

Michael D Higgins looks set to be re-elected for a second term.

The counting process has started in Ireland’s presidential election, with incumbent Michael D Higgins on course to secure a landslide victory.

Staff at 28 count centres across the country began sorting and collating the ballot papers at 9am.

Mr Higgins, 77, looks set to be re-elected for a second term after exit polls suggested he had secured more than 56% of the vote.

An RTE exit poll predicted Mr Higgins received 58.1% of first-preference votes, while an Irish Times poll projected Mr Higgins topped the vote with 56%.

The results put controversial businessman and former Irish Dragons’ Den star Peter Casey in second with about 20% of first-preference votes.

President and Sabina Higgins have cast their votes in the Presidential elections and the referendum on the proposal to change the Constitution of Ireland in relation to the issue of blasphemy. #Aras18 pic.twitter.com/OKfLfnHikt — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) October 26, 2018

Mr Casey’s support had been as low as 1% in opinion polls in the early stages of the campaign but his vote appears to have surged following his critical comments about the Travelling community and his assertions that there was a culture of welfare dependency in Ireland.

If the exit polls are correct, Mr Higgins is likely to be easily re-elected on the first count for a second seven-year term.

If he secures more than 56.3% of the vote he will record the highest ever winning percentage in a presidential election. That would be all the more remarkable given it was a six-horse race – the 56.3% won by Eamon de Valera in 1959 was in a two-way contest.

The president’s communications director Bernard Harbour told RTE: “If the exit polls are correct, and obviously they are very close together, I think that shows the people have voted for decency, for inclusiveness, for competency and experience that Michael D has brought to the role.”

Mr Casey denied his comments on Travellers were the reason for his apparent vote surge.

“This is not about the Travelling community,” he told RTE.

He said his advocacy for “middle Ireland” – people who are struggling to pay bills and get on the housing ladder – resonated with the voters.

“I think people are looking for voice, someone who will say things that are in the mind,” he said.

“I think there is a breath of fresh air coming through Irish politics.”

Mr Casey hinted that he might now turn his focus to securing another elected office, potentially in the Dail.

“I will definitely be doing something where I think I can make a difference,” he said.

More than 3,400 people were interviewed for the RTE poll by Red C outside 138 polling stations across the country on Friday.

The results indicate Sinn Fein MEP Liadh Ni Riada received 7.4% of the vote, Senator Joan Freeman 6.3% and businessman and former Dragons’ Den investor Sean Gallagher 5.5%.

The Irish Times poll, conducted by Ipsos/MRBI, questioned more than 4,300 voters outside 160 polling stations across the country.

Its results put Mr Gallagher at 7%, Ms Ni Riada on 8% and Ms Freeman on 6%.

Sinn Fein MEP Liadh Ni Riada casts her vote in Cork (Aoife Moore/PA)

The results of both polls, which were published when polling stations across the country closed on Friday night, indicate that Gavin Duffy, the third Dragon in the race, secured the lowest number of votes at 2%.

More than 3.2 million people were entitled to vote in 40 constituencies across the country.

As well as deciding who they wanted to see in Aras an Uachtarain for the next seven years, electorates were also asked whether they wanted to remove the offence of blasphemy from the Irish constitution.

The exit polls suggest that the referendum will be passed by a significant majority.

RTE’s exit poll found that 71.1% said they had voted Yes and that 26.3% had voted No, while the Irish Times poll predicted that 69% had backed the proposal and 31% had voted against the change.

Opinion polls throughout the campaign consistently placed Mr Higgins as the favourite to win, despite being plagued by questions over presidential expenses.

During the campaign, Mr Higgins also came in for criticism over his use of the Government’s jet to travel from Dublin to Belfast.

His nearest contender, Mr Casey, faced calls to withdraw after he claimed Travellers were simply people camping on someone else’s land and that Ireland’s recognition of them as members of an ethnic minority was “a load of nonsense”.

Peter Casey casts his vote at the polling station in Greencastle National School, Co Donegal (Rebecca Black/PA)

Mr Gallagher is running for the presidency for a second time after a failed bid in 2011. He secured more than half a million first-time votes at the time.

During the campaign, however, he was pressed over what he had done in public life in the past seven years.

Ms Ni Riada was forced to reject claims that she did not support the HPV vaccine, Ms Freeman was quizzed on a 130,000 euro loan she had received from donors to fund her campaign, while Mr Duffy faced questioned over his past driving convictions.

Mr Higgins is the country’s ninth president. He was elected in 2011.

If re-elected, the 77-year old will become the fifth president to serve for two terms. Four presidents – Sean T O’Kelly, Eamon de Valera, Patrick Hillery and Mary McAleese – served for 14 years.

Douglas Hyde, Ireland’s first president, was elected in 1938.

Counting of votes will begin on Saturday morning with a result expected by the evening.





© Press Association 2018