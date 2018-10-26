Boyzone pay tribute to former manager John Reynolds

The band said they will "always be grateful" for the belief he showed in them.

Boyzone members have paid tribute to their former manager John Reynolds after he died at his home in Dublin.

The 52-year-old well-known music promoter died suddenly on Thursday.

Mr Reynolds, who founded the popular Electric Picnic festival in Co Laois, helped set up Boyzone with music manager and former X Factor judge Louis Walsh.

In a statement, Ronan Keating, Shane Lynch, Keith Duffy and Mikey Graham said: “We were shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic passing of John Reynolds.

“John was an important part of the early days of Boyzone and we’ll always be grateful for his belief and friendship.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and friends.”

A statement issued on behalf of his family read: “It is with great sadness that the Reynolds family confirm the sudden death of John Reynolds.

“John, aged 52 years, who was one of Ireland’s leading independent festival and concert promoters, died suddenly at his home in Milltown, Dublin.”

The family have requested privacy at this time. They said funeral arrangements would be announced in the coming days.

The Co Longford native was a nephew of former Taoiseach Albert Reynolds, who died in 2014.

During his career, the businessman ran the POD nightclub on Dublin’s Harcourt Street.

Through his promotions company, Mr Reynolds ran the Forbidden Fruit festival at IMMA in Dublin and All Together Now at Curraghmore House, Co Waterford.

The latter was held for the first time on this year’s August bank koliday weekend.

The family said the Metropolis Festival will go ahead as planned in the RDS, Dublin, this weekend.





