Islanders begin voting in presidential election

Ballot boxes have been delivered to 11 islands off the coast of counties Donegal, Mayo and Galway.

Voting is under way on a number of islands in the presidential election.

Ballot boxes were delivered to 11 islands off the coast of counties Donegal, Mayo and Galway on Thursday morning.

Islanders traditionally vote a day before the rest of the country to ensure there is no delay in transferring the ballot boxes to the mainland in time for the ballots to be counted.

There are 2,601 islanders eligible to vote in this year’s election.

About 460 live on islands off the coast of Cork, but they will have to wait until Friday to vote, like the rest of the country.

Fianna Fail’s Eamon O Cuiv said islanders are at a disadvantage under the current process.

Election warehouse manager Michael Leonard checks the seals on ballot boxes (Brian Lawless/PA)

The Galway West TD said he was confident this election would be the last time those living off the coast had to vote on a different day.

“As a consequence of transport difficulties and the impact of adverse weather on these services, islanders have historically cast their vote up to three days ahead of the general populace,” Mr O Cuiv said.

“However, we have improved transport services and therefore this is no longer a valid reason for non-polling day voting.”

Eamon O Cuiv (Niall Carson/PA)

He added that this arrangement had proved “very unfair” to residents because it meant they typically missed out on the final days of election campaigns.

Six candidates are vying for the highest office in the state.

They are incumbent President Michael D Higgins, Senator Joan Freeman, Sinn Fein MEP Liadh Ni Riada and three businessmen, Sean Gallagher, Gavin Duffy and Peter Casey.

Michael D Higgins (Niall Carson/PA)

Voting on the mainland will take place on Friday.

The electorate will also be asked on the ballot paper whether they want to remove the word “blasphemous” from the constitution.





© Press Association 2018