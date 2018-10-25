Islanders head to polls

25th Oct 18 | News

Islanders traditionally vote one day ahead of the rest of the country.

Irish presidential election

Islanders are heading to the polls to cast their vote in Ireland’s presidential election.

Voting gets under way on 11 islands off the coast of Donegal, Mayo and Galway on Thursday morning.

Islanders traditionally vote one day ahead of the rest of the country to ensure there is no delay in transferring the ballot boxes to the mainland on time for the ballots to be counted.

In total there are 2,601 islanders eligible to vote in this year’s election.

About 460 of them live on islands off the coast of Cork, but they will have to wait until Friday to vote, like the rest of the country.

Fianna Fail’s Eamon O Cuiv said islanders were at a disadvantage under the current election voting process.

The Galway West TD said he is confident that this election would be the last time those living off the coast had to vote on a different day to the rest of the country.

“As a consequence of transport difficulties and the impact of adverse weather on these services, islanders have historically cast their vote up to three days ahead of the general populace,” Mr O Cuiv said.

“However, we have improved transport services and therefore this is no longer a valid reason for non-polling day voting.”

He added that this arrangement had proved “very unfair” to residents because it meant they typically missed out on the final days of election campaigns.

Six candidates are vying for the highest office in the State.

They are incumbent President Michael D Higgins, Senator Joan Freeman, Sinn Fein MEP Liadh Ni Riada and three businessmen, Sean Gallagher, Gavin Duffy and Peter Casey.

Voting on the mainland will take place on Friday.

The electorate will also be asked on the ballot paper whether they want to remove the word “blasphemous” from the Constitution.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

WARNING: Irish Netflix customers BEWARE of latest scam doing the rounds

M&S have released a skirt version of an ICONIC dress - and they are STRUGGLING to keep it in stock
M&S have released a skirt version of an ICONIC dress - and they are STRUGGLING to keep it in stock

[PICS] You are going to LOVE Penneys Brand New Homeware Range!!
[PICS] You are going to LOVE Penneys Brand New Homeware Range!!

US police probe SUSPICIOUS package 'sent to De Niro restaurant'

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Dunnes Stores issue URGENT recall on popular meat product over INCORRECT use-by date

[PIC] Dunnes Stores issue URGENT recall on popular meat product over INCORRECT use-by date
DANGEROUS levels of arsenic found in SEVEN baby rice products

DANGEROUS levels of arsenic found in SEVEN baby rice products
8 celebrity couples with surprisingly BIG age differences

8 celebrity couples with surprisingly BIG age differences
Bone-chilling weather on the way as Ireland braces for WHITE halloween

Bone-chilling weather on the way as Ireland braces for WHITE halloween
Bone-chilling weather on the way as Ireland braces for WHITE halloween

WARNING: Irish Netflix customers BEWARE of latest scam doing the rounds