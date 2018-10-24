More than 20 arrests in Garda crime crackdown

The arrests were made as part of Operation Thor.

Twenty-two people have been arrested in Co Kilkenny, the Garda said.

The arrests were made on Wednesday in Thomastown as part of Operation Thor, a policing initiative aimed at disrupting criminal activity.

Of the 22 arrests, gardai said 13 people have been charged, five have been released and files are being sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions, while one person appeared at Waterford District Court.

A further three people were detained over outstanding warrants issued by the courts.

The operation involved 43 checkpoints that targeted the movement of local criminal groups. Four vehicles were seized.

It was led by Gardai from the Carlow/Kilkenny division with assistance from the Armed Support Unit.

Twenty-four trainee officers currently based at the Garda College Templemore also took part in the operation.

