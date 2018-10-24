Bord na Mona announces up to 430 job losses

The power and fuel company announced it is to open a voluntary redundancy scheme.

Bord na Mona has announced major job losses, with 150 expected to be lost before Easter next year.

The power and fuel company announced on Wednesday that it is to open a voluntary redundancy scheme.

The statement said the organisation has “commenced engagement with employees flagging possible reduction of 380-430 managerial, administrative and peat operations roles”.

The group has also announced its strategy to decarbonise and move away from its traditional peat business into renewable energy.

Chief executive Tom Donnellan said: “Decarbonisation is the biggest challenge facing this planet.

“By accelerating the move away from peat into renewable energy, resource recovery and new businesses we are supporting national policy and seizing the opportunity presented by decarbonisation.

“In the past few months we have put in place a new structure to safeguard the maximum number of jobs, facilitate the decarbonisation strategy and reposition the company.

“Standing still is not an option for Bord na Mona.”

The job losses are expected to occur in counties Kildare and Offaly.

The cuts follow a decision by the company to close 17 of its 62 active peat bogs immediately, with harvesting at the remaining 45 expected to stop by 2025.

A consultation process with unions is under way.

Union officials have forecast that 850 workers in the peat sector could lose their positions.

Trade union Unite accused the Government of “sleepwalking into a crisis” which will devastate Midlands communities.

Regional officer Colm Quinlan said: “Unite is calling on minister Richard Bruton to convene an urgent meeting of all stakeholders to progress the agreement between Bord na Mona and the ESB.

“While Unite and the Bord na Mona group of unions will be fully engaged in the consultation process, if we do not receive progress reports and assurances in the short term, a major industrial dispute early next year would become inevitable.”

Sinn Fein jobs spokesman Maurice Quinlivan TD said: “The reality is that these are jobs that will very likely be hard to replace due to the industry and the fact that most of the jobs are in rural Ireland.

“These are very worrying times for the workers affected by this news and their families.

“It is important that the Government and the enterprise agencies direct the necessary resources into the areas affected by these job losses and make serious efforts to introduce new jobs to these areas.”

