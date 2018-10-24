Arrest made after man shot dead in Co Cork

A man in his 50s was treated at the scene in Macroom for an apparent gunshot wound but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gardai have arrested a man in his 60s after a fatal shooting in Macroom, Co Cork.

A man in his 50s was treated at the scene for an apparent gunshot wound but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The scene was cordoned off, and the Office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

The services of the Garda Technical Bureau have been requested and an incident room has been established at Macroom Garda Station.

The man was detained at Bandon Garda Station.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with information or who was in the Raleigh North area of Macroom between 10.30pm and midnight on Tuesday to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026 20590, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

© Press Association 2018