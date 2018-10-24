Arrest made after man shot dead in Co Cork

24th Oct 18 | News

A man in his 50s was treated at the scene in Macroom for an apparent gunshot wound but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Garda stock

Gardai have arrested a man in his 60s after a fatal shooting in Macroom, Co Cork.

A man in his 50s was treated at the scene for an apparent gunshot wound but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The scene was cordoned off, and the Office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

The services of the Garda Technical Bureau have been requested and an incident room has been established at Macroom Garda Station.

The man was detained at Bandon Garda Station.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with information or who was in the Raleigh North area of Macroom between 10.30pm and midnight on Tuesday to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026 20590, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

DANGEROUS levels of arsenic found in SEVEN baby rice products

[PIC] Baby joy for Glenda Gilson as she welcomes first child with husband Rob MacNaughton

[PIC] Baby joy for Glenda Gilson as she welcomes first child with husband Rob MacNaughton

Nail biting habit left man fighting for his LIFE

Nail biting habit left man fighting for his LIFE

Big Brother contestant Tomasz Wania RUSHED to hospital

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Westlife enjoys 'spectacular' fan reaction as they launch reunion tour

Westlife enjoys 'spectacular' fan reaction as they launch reunion tour
[PIC] Irish blogger Suzanne Jackson SHOCKS fans with secret addition to the family

[PIC] Irish blogger Suzanne Jackson SHOCKS fans with secret addition to the family
[PIC] Ben Foden breaks his silence on Instagram following split from Una Healy

[PIC] Ben Foden breaks his silence on Instagram following split from Una Healy
Met Éireann reveal cold arctic airmass is heading STRAIGHT for Ireland this week

Met Éireann reveal cold arctic airmass is heading STRAIGHT for Ireland this week
Met Éireann reveal cold arctic airmass is heading STRAIGHT for Ireland this week

DANGEROUS levels of arsenic found in SEVEN baby rice products