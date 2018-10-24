Man dies after shooting in Co Cork

24th Oct 18 | News

He was treated for an apparent gunshot wound at the scene near Macroom on Tuesday night but was later pronounced dead.

A man in his 50s has died after a shooting in Co Cork.

Gardai were called to the scene of the incident at Raleigh North near Macroom.

The man was treated at the scene for an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead a short time later.

The incident happened at around 11.40pm on Tuesday.

Gardai say they are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death.

The body of the man remains at the scene, which is cordoned off, and the Office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

The services of the Garda Technical Bureau have been requested and an incident room has been established at Macroom Garda Station.



© Press Association 2018

