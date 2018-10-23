Man appears in court charged with mother-of-two's murder

23rd Oct 18 | News

Amanda Carroll was found dead at her home in Cabra, Dublin, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Courts of Criminal Justice, Dublin

A man charged with the murder of 32-year-old mother-of-two Amanda Carroll has appeared in court in Dublin on Tuesday.

Sean Nolan, 34, from Ashington Crescent on the Navan Road, appeared at the Criminal Courts of Justice after being charged with the murder in Mountjoy Garda Station in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Police say Ms Carroll’s death took place in the early hours of Sunday morning in her home at Homestead Court Apartments in Cabra, Dublin.

The Criminal Courts of Justice
Nolan was arrested on Sunday (Julien Behal/PA)

Nolan was arrested in the Cabra area on Sunday evening.

Mother-of-two Ms Carroll’s body was found on Sunday by her 16-year-old son.

She has been described as a “wonderful mother” and a “lovely girl”.

Nolan will next appear on October 30 at Cloverhill District Court.

© Press Association 2018

