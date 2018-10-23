Man charged over 'murder' of mother in Dublin

23rd Oct 18 | News

The body of 33-year-old Amanda Carroll was found in her home by a relative and gardai have detained a man in his mid-thirties.

Death in Ireland

A man has been charged in connection with the murder of a mother in her Dublin apartment.

Amanda Carroll, 33, was found by a family member in her home in Homestead Court, Quarry Road, Cabra, on Sunday.

The man, aged in his mid-thirties, was arrested following the discovery of the body and detained at Mountjoy Garda station.

On Tuesday morning, gardai said he had been charged in relation to the investigation.

He is due to appear before a court in Dublin later on Tuesday.

Social media tributes have flooded in for the stay-at-home mother, who has two sons aged five and 16 and has been described as a “wonderful mum” and a “lovely girl”.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] This FAB playsuit from Penneys is perfect for those big nights out

URGENT warning issued to Irish shoppers before purchasing Halloween costumes
URGENT warning issued to Irish shoppers before purchasing Halloween costumes

HSE issues URGENT public warning as highly contagious illness outbreak is confirmed
HSE issues URGENT public warning as highly contagious illness outbreak is confirmed

Lisa Armstrong given warning to stop ATTACKING Ants new girlfriend online

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Ben Foden breaks his silence on Instagram following split from Una Healy

[PIC] Ben Foden breaks his silence on Instagram following split from Una Healy
[PIC] Dunnes Stores issue URGENT recall on popular meat product over INCORRECT use-by date

[PIC] Dunnes Stores issue URGENT recall on popular meat product over INCORRECT use-by date
DANGEROUS levels of arsenic found in SEVEN baby rice products

DANGEROUS levels of arsenic found in SEVEN baby rice products
Met Éireann reveal cold arctic airmass is heading STRAIGHT for Ireland this week

Met Éireann reveal cold arctic airmass is heading STRAIGHT for Ireland this week
Met Éireann reveal cold arctic airmass is heading STRAIGHT for Ireland this week

[PIC] This FAB playsuit from Penneys is perfect for those big nights out