Man charged over 'murder' of mother in Dublin

The body of 33-year-old Amanda Carroll was found in her home by a relative and gardai have detained a man in his mid-thirties.

A man has been charged in connection with the murder of a mother in her Dublin apartment.

Amanda Carroll, 33, was found by a family member in her home in Homestead Court, Quarry Road, Cabra, on Sunday.

The man, aged in his mid-thirties, was arrested following the discovery of the body and detained at Mountjoy Garda station.

On Tuesday morning, gardai said he had been charged in relation to the investigation.

He is due to appear before a court in Dublin later on Tuesday.

Social media tributes have flooded in for the stay-at-home mother, who has two sons aged five and 16 and has been described as a “wonderful mum” and a “lovely girl”.

