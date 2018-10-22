Murder investigation launched after mother found dead in apartment

Amanda Carroll, 33, was found by a family member in her home in Dublin on Sunday.

Gardai investigating the discovery of the body of a young mother in her Dublin apartment have confirmed they are conducting a murder investigation.

Amanda Carroll, 33, was found by a family member in her home in Homestead Court, Quarry Road, Cabra, on Sunday.

A man in his mid-thirties was arrested in relation to the investigation and was detained at Mountjoy Garda station.

Social media tributes have flooded in for the stay-at-home mother, who has two sons aged five and 16 and has been described as a “wonderful mum” and a “lovely girl”.

A relative of Ms Carroll told how much he loved her.

Sinn Fein leader and TD for the area Mary Lou McDonald tweeted: “Huge shock and sadness in Cabra today at the death of Amanda Carroll. Everyone thinking of her children and wider family. A nightmare.”

Gardai said Ms Carroll’s body was discovered shortly after 2.30pm by Dublin Fire Brigade, who alerted the police.

A Garda spokeswoman said: “The scene has been preserved and the Garda Technical Bureau are carrying out an examination of the scene at this time. ”

A post-mortem examination was completed on Monday and the results have been passed to the investigation team but details are not being released.





