Tributes to Dublin mother found dead in apartment

Amanda Carroll, 33, was found by a family member in her home in Cabra.

Tributes have been paid to a young mother who was found dead in her Dublin apartment.

Amanda Carroll, 33, was found by a family member in her home in Homestead Court, Quarry Road, Cabra, on Sunday.

A man in his mid-thirties was arrested in relation to the investigation and was detained at Mountjoy Garda station.

Social media tributes have flooded in for the stay-at-home mother, who has two sons aged five and 16 and has been described as a “wonderful mum” and a “lovely girl”.

A relative of Ms Carroll told how much he loved her.

Shock and sadness in Cabra today at the death of Amanda Carroll. Everyone thinking of her children and wider family. A nightmare. — Mary Lou McDonald (@MaryLouMcDonald) October 22, 2018

Sinn Fein leader and TD for the area Mary Lou McDonald tweeted: “Huge shock and sadness in Cabra today at the death of Amanda Carroll. Everyone thinking of her children and wider family. A nightmare. So much more to be said on violence against women. For today we are quietly in solidarity with this young lost life and her traumatised family.”

Gardai have said Ms Carroll’s body was discovered shortly after 2.30pm by Dublin Fire Brigade, who alerted the police.

A Garda spokeswoman said: “The scene has been preserved and the Garda Technical Bureau are carrying out an examination of the scene at this time. ”

A post-mortem examination was carried out on Monday.

Investigations are ongoing and gardai said they are following a definite line of inquiry and are not looking for anyone else at present and are treating the death as a domestic incident.





© Press Association 2018