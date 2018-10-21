Part of school closed after 'significant structural issues' discovered

21st Oct 18 | News

Ardgillan Community College in Balbriggan has 910 pupils.

School funding gaps

Part of a school in Co Dublin has been closed due to structural flaws.

Ardgillan Community College in Balbriggan has 910 pupils.

A structural engineer examined the property on Friday.

 

A statement from Dublin and Dun Laoghaire Education and Training Board (DDLETB) said: “Opening up (examination of the building behind plaster work) in two classrooms took place on Friday and a consultant engineer on behalf of DDLETB discovered significant structural issues.

“More opening up will be required as a follow up.

“Having considered the engineer’s advice and in the interests of the health and safety of the students and staff of the school, DDLETB, in consultation with the Department of Education and Skills and school management, has made the decision to close phase 1 of the school building, effective immediately.”

School management is making immediate arrangements to accommodate up to 200 students who will be affected and the school will communicate the details to parents once finalised.

The statement added: “Staff and parents have been informed by the school management and will be kept updated in this regard.

“DDLETB and the school management have emphasised that their absolute priority at all times is the health and safety of students and staff and the above measure is therefore considered appropriate.”



© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Argos Ireland issue URGENT product recall as it could cause SERIOUS injury

THIS is how you can get pre-sale access for tickets to Westlifes 2019 Irish comeback gigs
THIS is how you can get pre-sale access for tickets to Westlifes 2019 Irish comeback gigs

Penneys new accessories are a MUST for any bride-to-be
Penneys new accessories are a MUST for any bride-to-be

Snow on the way? Met Éireann reveal what will ACTUALLY happen at the end of the month

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Mum URGES parents to check their babies' feet after TERRIFYING discovery

Mum URGES parents to check their babies' feet after TERRIFYING discovery
[PICS] Inside Glenda Gilson's STUNNING baby shower

[PICS] Inside Glenda Gilson's STUNNING baby shower
[PIC] Dunnes Stores issue URGENT recall on popular meat product over INCORRECT use-by date

[PIC] Dunnes Stores issue URGENT recall on popular meat product over INCORRECT use-by date
Enjoy the sizzler surprise this weekend as DRAMATIC change in weather is on the way

Enjoy the sizzler surprise this weekend as DRAMATIC change in weather is on the way
Enjoy the sizzler surprise this weekend as DRAMATIC change in weather is on the way

[PIC] Argos Ireland issue URGENT product recall as it could cause SERIOUS injury