276 drivers caught speeding on National Slow Down Day

One motorist was recorded travelling at 133kph in a 100kph zone in Co Mayo

Almost 300 drivers have been caught speeding by gardai.

One was recorded travelling at 133kph (82.6mph) in a 100kph (62mph) zone in Co Mayo.

National Slow Down Day ran from 7am on Friday to 7am on Saturday.

Just some of the road users who were detected breaking the speed limit on #SlowDownDay. Make every day #SlowDownDay 155kph in 100kph at Fiddown, Piltown, Co Kilkenny177kphin 120kph on M9 at Knocktopher, Co Kilkenny101kmph in 80 zone Chapelizod Bypass Dublin pic.twitter.com/dOTcpMt2lw — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) October 20, 2018

In total, 276 vehicles were detected speeding out of around 164,000 checked.

Chief Superintendent Finbarr Murphy said: “National Slow Down Day is about making our roads and our communities safer.

“When someone decides to speed they put members of their community at risk, including children, older people, cyclists and other motorists.

Some other notable speed detections from #SlowDownDay 92kphh in 50km zone Moate Co. Westmeath143km in 80 zone N3169kph and 150kph M6 Galway108km in 80 zone Chaplelizod pic.twitter.com/DuDWPVBl0v — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) October 20, 2018

