276 drivers caught speeding on National Slow Down Day

276 drivers caught speeding on National Slow Down Day20th Oct 18 | News
One motorist was recorded travelling at 133kph in a 100kph zone in Co Mayo
Almost 300 drivers have been caught speeding by gardai.
One was recorded travelling at 133kph (82.6mph) in a 100kph (62mph) zone in Co Mayo.
National Slow Down Day ran from 7am on Friday to 7am on Saturday.
In total, 276 vehicles were detected speeding out of around 164,000 checked.
Chief Superintendent Finbarr Murphy said: “National Slow Down Day is about making our roads and our communities safer.
“When someone decides to speed they put members of their community at risk, including children, older people, cyclists and other motorists.
