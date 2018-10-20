276 drivers caught speeding on National Slow Down Day

20th Oct 18 | News

One motorist was recorded travelling at 133kph in a 100kph zone in Co Mayo

Garda stock

Almost 300 drivers have been caught speeding by gardai.

One was recorded travelling at 133kph (82.6mph) in a 100kph (62mph) zone in Co Mayo.

National Slow Down Day ran from 7am on Friday to 7am on Saturday.

In total, 276 vehicles were detected speeding out of around 164,000 checked.

Chief Superintendent Finbarr Murphy said: “National Slow Down Day is about making our roads and our communities safer.

“When someone decides to speed they put members of their community at risk, including children, older people, cyclists and other motorists.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

The top 10 most POPULAR baby names in Ireland have been revealed by the CSO

Enjoy the sizzler surprise this weekend as DRAMATIC change in weather is on the way
Enjoy the sizzler surprise this weekend as DRAMATIC change in weather is on the way

[PIC] Dunnes Stores issue URGENT recall on popular meat product over INCORRECT use-by date
[PIC] Dunnes Stores issue URGENT recall on popular meat product over INCORRECT use-by date

Mum URGES parents to check their babies' feet after TERRIFYING discovery

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Peter Casey SUSPENDS presidential campaign amid row over Traveller comments

Peter Casey SUSPENDS presidential campaign amid row over Traveller comments
[PICS] Penneys new Late Late Toy Show collection is ADORABLE

[PICS] Penneys new Late Late Toy Show collection is ADORABLE
ANOTHER Strictly break-up: Dianne Buswell splits from Emmerdale boyfriend

ANOTHER Strictly break-up: Dianne Buswell splits from Emmerdale boyfriend
Emmerdale viewers BAFFLED by Victoria's reaction to Adam's disappearance

Emmerdale viewers BAFFLED by Victoria's reaction to Adam's disappearance
Emmerdale viewers BAFFLED by Victoria's reaction to Adam's disappearance

The top 10 most POPULAR baby names in Ireland have been revealed by the CSO