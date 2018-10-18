Man arrested after police use Taser to end armed siege

18th Oct 18 | News

Gardai said the incident on a housing estate in Ronanstown, Dublin, was resolved peacefully.

A Taser stun gun has been used during an armed stand-off involving gardai in Dublin.

Police said the incident on a housing estate in Ronanstown was resolved peacefully and a man was arrested.

Armed police at the scene in Ronanstown, Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

He is now being questioned.

The matter has been referred to the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission.

Neighbours watch events unfold (Niall Carson/PA)

Around a dozen police guarded the area during the incident, which began on Wednesday and was declared over on Thursday.

An ambulance was parked nearby, on stand-by for casualties.

An ambulance was on stand-by during the incident (Niall Carson/PA)

Police on ladders negotiated through loudhailers.

A media blackout was requested and observed during the incident.

Superintendent Paul Dolan said the incident happened at St. Marks Drive, Clondalkin, Dublin 22.

A firearm and ammunition was recovered at the scene. A male was arrested and is detained in Lucan. This man is receiving appropriate medical attention.

He added: “A full-scale policing operation was implemented which caused significant disruption to the local residents.

“As Superintendent with responsibility for the area I wish to acknowledge to convey my gratitude for the assistance received.”

