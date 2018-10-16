President appoints Richard Bruton as Minister for Communications

The Irish Government was called into question last week following the resignation of communications minister Denis Naughten.

President Michael D. Higgins has appointed Richard Bruton as Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, replacing Denis Naughten after his shock resignation last week.

At a ceremony at Aras an Uachtarain, Mr Higgins also appointed Joe McHugh as Minister for Education and Skills.

Sean Kyne has been appointed Minister of State at the Department of the Taoiseach with special responsibility as Government Chief Whip and Minister of State at the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht.

The Irish Government was called into question last week following the resignation of communications minister Mr Naughten.

Mr Naughten resigned his Cabinet seat amid controversy over multiple private dinners he had held with the head of the last remaining bidder for a multimillion euro state contract for the roll-out of high-speed broadband.

The resignation called into question the confidence and supply agreement between parties Fianna Fail and Fine Gael and the independent support needed for the current government.

However, Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin wrote to Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar after the resignation, suggesting that they both commit to maintaining the government in its current form until a Brexit deal has been ratified.

Mr Varadkar at first suggested new confidence and supply talks between the parties could be completed by Halloween, however new reports now suggest the deal will now not be agreed until Christmas.

