Four held over Dublin pub shooting

15th Oct 18 | News

Four males have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Jamie Tighe Ennis last year.

Garda stock

Four males have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Jamie Tighe Ennis in Dublin last year.

The four were arrested in the Dublin area and were detained at Coolock, Clontarf, Ballymun and Swords Garda stations.

One is a juvenile and the other three range in age from their 20s to their 50s.

The shooting happened at around 2.20am on October 28 2017 as 24-year-old Mr Ennis, from Artane, was leaving a pub with friends in Moateview Avenue, Coolock.

An inquest in January heard that Mr Ennis had to be identified using fingerprints after he was shot in the head.

Mr Ennis had convictions for assaulting gardai and firearms offences, and had appeared in court in relation to a gun charge.

Gardai probing the shooting say investigations are continuing.

They are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have seen a black Audi A3, registration 00-OY-5067 – which was burned out at Prospect Hill, Finglas, shortly before 3am the same day – to call 01 6664200 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.

© Press Association 2018

