Richard Bruton named as replacement after Denis Naughten's shock resignation

13th Oct 18 | News

The Taoiseach has confirmed four new ministerial appointments to his Cabinet.

Richard Bruton has been appointed to Minister for Communications, Climate Action & Environment after Denis Naughten’s shock resignation.

Mr Bruton, who has served as Minister for Education and Skills since May 2016, will be replaced by Donegal TD Joe McHugh.

Denis Naughten stepped down from his role (Brian Lawless/PA)

Subject to the approval of Dail Eireann and the Cabinet, the Taoiseach proposes to make Sean Kyne the new Chief Whip and Minister for the Gaeltacht & the islands, and unaligned Independent TD Sean Canney the Minister of State at the Departments of Rural & Community Development and Department of Communications, Climate Action & Environment.

The Irish Government was called into question this week following the shock resignation of the communications minister.

Mr Naughten resigned his Cabinet seat on Thursday amid controversy over multiple private dinners he had held with the head of the last remaining bidder for a multimillion-euro State contract for the rollout of high-speed broadband.

Mr Varadkar came under intense scrutiny from the public and opposition parties, many of who predicted an election was imminent, after Mr Naughten – an independent TD – upset the balance of support for the Fine Gael led government.

However, on Friday, Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin called on the premier not to collapse the Irish government until Brexit issues have been resolved.

Micheal Martin wrote to Fine Gael leader Mr Varadkar suggesting that they both commit to maintaining the government in its current form until a deal has been ratified.

