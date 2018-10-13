Man killed in wall crash in Waterford

Man killed in wall crash in Waterford13th Oct 18 | News
His body has been removed to Mullingar Regional Hospital where a post mortem will take place.
A man in his 20s has died after his car hit a wall in Waterford on Saturday morning.
Gardai are investigating the single vehicle collision which happened on the N4 between Edgeworthstown and Mullingar at around 6am.
The man, in his mid-20s, was alone in the car when he was fatally injured.
Garda forensic collision investigating officers rushed to the scene, and a section of the road was closed to traffic with local diversions in place.
Anyone with information in relation to the collision are asked to contact Granard Garda Station on 043 – 6687660, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
