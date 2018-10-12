Storm Callum brings high winds and choppy seas but warnings downgraded

Tens of thousands of premises were left without power across Ireland.

Storm Callum weather warnings in Ireland have been downgraded, but severe conditions continue to cause havoc as they sweep across the country.

Gusts of 124km/h (77mph) were recorded at Belmullet in Co Mayo on Friday morning as the storm battered the west of Ireland.

More than 60,000 homes and businesses were left without power across the island.

Several flights were cancelled out of Dublin and Belfast due to the storm on Friday morning, but airports were otherwise operating as normal.

A man takes pictures of the stormy seas at Salthill promenade, Co Galway (Brian Lawless/PA)

Met Eireann said an orange weather alert would remain in place until 5pm on Friday for counties Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo, but the forecaster lifted the warning for the rest of Ireland on Friday morning.

An orange warning had been in place for all coastal counties across the Republic and Met Eireann had earlier warned of potential risk to life and property.

#StormCallum Record of winds measured at our station in Belmullet, Co. Mayo showing a gust of 67 knots (124 km/h) this morning at about 07:20 (timeline on image is UTC) pic.twitter.com/Uz1jNhzHjW — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 12, 2018

Network operator ESB reported multiple faults, with counties Cork, Kerry and Donegal among the worst hit.

The operator issued a warning via Twitter for people to be careful if they come across any fallen trees and to be aware that there may also be downed power cables.

A mink decides to stick to dry land amid stormy weather off Co Galway (Brian Lawless/PA)

In Northern Ireland, about 1,000 homes and businesses experienced power loss.

The Met Office had issued a yellow weather warning for Northern Ireland.

The National Emergency Co-ordination Group (NECG) met in Dublin on Friday morning to review the storm’s impact and to co-ordinate any necessary response.

In a statement, the NECG said Storm Callum had made its way across the country as forecast by Met Eireann with the worst of the storm affecting the west coast.

Update to previous warning pic.twitter.com/6zBeRlIBQM — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 12, 2018

“Fortunately it did not hit in all areas as hard as it could have, resulting in minimal disruption,” the statement said.

The group said that even though the worst of the storm had passed, people should still stay away from coastal areas for the duration of the orange warning.

They advised motorists not to drive through flooded areas and to anticipate strong cross-winds and other hazards such as falling or fallen trees.

In Galway, the local authority had put flood gates in place in Salthill and a 80-metre portable dam was installed at Spanish Arch.

The NECG was widely criticised for failing to implement a red warning alert during Storm Ali. Two people died in that storm last month.

