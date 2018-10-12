Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Co Meath

12th Oct 18 | News

The 40-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene .

Garda stock

A man has died after being struck by a car while walking in Co Meath.

Gardai said the incident happened on the R162 Navan to Nobber Road shortly before 10.30pm on Thursday.

The 40-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was taken to Our Lady’s Hospital in Navan for a post-mortem examination.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was not injured.

Investigators from the Garda’s forensic team were due to carry out a technical examination at the scene on Friday.

© Press Association 2018

[UPDATE] Ireland braces itself for impending arrival of Storm Callum