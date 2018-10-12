Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Co Meath

Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Co Meath12th Oct 18 | News
A man has died after being struck by a car while walking in Co Meath.
Gardai said the incident happened on the R162 Navan to Nobber Road shortly before 10.30pm on Thursday.
The 40-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
His body was taken to Our Lady’s Hospital in Navan for a post-mortem examination.
The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was not injured.
Investigators from the Garda’s forensic team were due to carry out a technical examination at the scene on Friday.
