Thousands without power as Storm Callum sweeps in

A number of flights have been cancelled amid the severe weather.

Thousands of homes and businesses are without power as Storm Callum sweeps across Ireland.

Network operator ESB has reported multiple faults across the Irish Republic on Friday morning, with counties Cork, Kerry and Donegal among the worst hit.

Around 20,000 properties were impacted during the night.

Wet and windy today with warnings in place for the west and northwest coast until 5pm. Elsewhere winds will ease steadily this morning. Spells of heavy rain clearing to scattered heavy showers. Temperatures 14 to 16 degrees.

In Northern Ireland, hundreds of homes and businesses experienced power loss.

Several flights have been cancelled out of Dublin and Belfast due to the storm.

With an orange wind warning in place across swathes of Ireland, forecaster Met Eireann has warned of potential risk to life and property.

We apologise if you have lost power supply during #StormCallum.

The Met Office had issued a yellow weather warning for Northern Ireland.

In Dublin, the national emergency co-ordination group met on Thursday for a briefing on the incoming storm.

As part of the preparations, flood prevention measures were taken in a number of coastal areas.

