SF claims renters being left out in cold

10th Oct 18 | News

Opposition parties have been highly critical of Fine Gael's housing spend.

Mary Lou McDonald interview

Sinn Fein has accused the Government of leaving renters out in the cold in the midst of a housing crisis.

Party leader Mary Lou McDonald said the budget for next year could be more accurately described as a landlords’ budget and called on Fine Gael and Fianna Fail to “come clean” on proposals for further tax concessions for landlords.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe unveiled details of the Government’s budget expenditure for next year on Tuesday.

Ms McDonald said there was “nothing prudent nor responsible” about the budget.

Mr Donohoe announced the allocation of 2.3 billion euros for housing, an increase of 500 million euros on 2018.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe ahead of the Budget
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe ahead of the Budget (Niall Carson/PA)

He said 10,000 new social homes would be delivered in 2019 through construction, acquisition and leasing.

Ms McDonald told the Dail that Sinn Fein had proposed the introduction of an emergency temporary tax relief for renters.

“It would have put money back into the pockets of hard-pressed renters but you and your partners Fianna Fail in Government chose not to do that… no rent certainty, no tax relief, nothing,” she said.

Instead, the Dublin Central TD said landlords were given a dig-out in the form of 100% mortgage tax interest relief on their rental properties.

She said Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin had revealed on Tuesday that he was seeking further tax incentives for landlords as part of the coming Finance Bill.

“Under questioning in the Dail, the Taoiseach failed to rule this out and said there was no agreement in place,” Ms McDonald said.

“The Taoiseach needs to come clean on the Fianna Fail leader’s proposal for further tax breaks for landlords.”

