Health and housing at heart of Budget as cash set aside for Brexit

Some 110 million euros will be set aside for Brexit-related measures across the government.

The Irish government has released “a responsible Budget for a modern and caring Ireland” with additional funding for health and housing.

Finance minister Paschal Donohoe announced tax and spending measures including funding for challenges related to Brexit in next year’s budget in the Irish parliament on Tuesday.

Boosted spending on social welfare, housing and income tax reforms were among the key points announced in the one hour and 17 minute speech at Dublin’s parliament Dail Eireann.

Journalists and lobbyists take notes as Paschal Donohoe delivers his Budget (Niall Carson/PA)

Mr Donohoe said: “It is a responsible Budget for a modern and caring Ireland that aims to be at the centre of a changing world.”

Key points from the Budget included:

– 110 million euros will be set aside for Brexit-related measures across the government.

– The higher rate of income tax will be raised by 750 euros to 35,300 for a single worker.

– VAT on Ireland’s booming tourism sector will increase to 13.5%, producing an extra 466 million euros.

– An extra five cents on a packet of 20 cigarettes.

– Social welfare payments are to rise by five euros.

– An extra two weeks’ paid parental leave.

– The health budget increases by one billion euros.

– 50 cent reduction in prescription charges for those aged over 70.

– An extra 470 million euros for housing amid what critics claim is a homelessness crisis across the country.

– Extra money for rural regeneration.

Mr Donohoe added that the government had been thoroughly planning its strategy for the UK’s exit from the EU, including protecting “hard-won peace” in Northern Ireland.

Protester Colm Roddy outside Leinster House in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

An initiative worth 300 million euros, and a Future Growth Loan Scheme for SMEs and the Irish agriculture and food sector were announced.

A provision of more than 110 million euros for Brexit measures will be divided across a number of government departments and will see an increase in funding for the Peace programme, which funds community groups on both sides of the Irish border.

“This is responsible; this is sensible; this is consistent with maintaining stability in the public finances,” Mr Donohoe said.

“Most importantly this is a caring Budget that recognises the real social needs our citizens face and provides the sustainable funding and effective policies to address them.

“It addresses the risks we face both domestically and on the international front.

“The Budget I have announced today is a progressive budget with an emphasis on strengthening our national finances.”





© Press Association 2018