Woman arrested after man found dead with suspected stab wounds

The body of the 44-year-old man was found at a house in Co Cork on Monday morning.

A woman has been arrested after a 44-year-old man was found dead with suspected stab wounds at a house in Co Cork.

The woman, who is aged in her 40s, was arrested on Monday afternoon.

She is being detained at Bandon Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Earlier Gardai launched a murder investigation after they discovered the body.

Officers were called to the property in Dan Corkery Place in Macroom at around 1.50am on Monday after what is believed to have been an altercation.

Two other people, a man and woman, both in their 40s, who were also in the house, were taken to Cork University Hospital and Cork Mercy Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses who may have been in or around Dan Corkery Place in the early hours of the morning to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026 20590, the Garda confidential telephone line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

