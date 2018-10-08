Man found dead with stab wounds after 'altercation'

8th Oct 18 | News

Another man and a woman were taken to hospital suffering from non life-threatening injuries.

Garda stock

An investigation is under way after a 44-year-old man was found dead with stab wounds at a house in Co Cork.

Officers were called to the property in Dan Corkery Place in Macroom at around 1.50am on Monday after what is believed to have been an altercation.

Two other people, a man and woman, both in their 40s, who were also in the house, were taken to Cork University Hospital and Cork Mercy Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The scene has been preserved and the Garda Technical Bureau has been notified.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses who may have been in or around Dan Corkery Place in the early hours of the morning to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026 20590, the Garda confidential telephone line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

© Press Association 2018

