High-profile victim of major cancer-screening scandal in Ireland dies aged 37

Emma Mhic Mhathuna was incorrectly told her smear test results were normal until she was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2016.

A high-profile victim of a major cancer-screening scandal in Ireland has died aged 37.

Emma Mhic Mhathuna was incorrectly told her smear test results were normal until she was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2016.

The mother-of-five from Co Kerry’s death was announced on Sunday.

She was among 221 women with cervical cancer found to have received incorrect results during a clinical audit of past tests by the CervicalCheck screening programme.

Another brave Momma leaves this world and gets her wings leaving behind her 5 lovely children….RIP Emma. Sending love and strength to her Children and family ❤ #cervicalcheckscandal https://t.co/VkHCvUBiFz — Stephen Teap (@Stephenteap) October 7, 2018

In a statement reported in Irish media her family said: “Emma’s unending and unwavering commitment to her children means that her abiding legacy will be that of a great mother.

“However, Emma will also be remembered as someone who fought for social justice in an exceptionally selfless way during times of great personal challenge.”

Ms Mhic Mhathuna received two incorrect smear results.

She said if she had been correctly diagnosed she would have survived.

In a moving recent interview with Irish broadcaster RTE, she recalled having to tell her children her illness was terminal and said she was worried her youngest, aged two, would grow up not remembering her.

Stephen Teap, whose wife Irene died from cervical cancer after two undisclosed false tests, tweeted: “Another brave momma leaves this world and gets her wings, leaving behind her five lovely children….RIP Emma.

“Sending love and strength to her children and family.”

She participated in a ceremonial part of Pope Francis’ Mass in Dublin this summer with her children, Natasha, Seamus, Mario, Oisin, and Donnacha.

The family settled a legal action against health chiefs for 7.5 million euros.

Ms Mhic Mhathuna has been involved in the campaign for accountability alongside other well-known activists like Vicky Phelan, who helped expose the controversy.

Emma Mhic Mhathúna was a brave woman We owe her a debt of gratitude for having the courage to speak out when faced with a devastating diagnosis I’m thinking now about the 5 children who have lost their Mam Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam — Louise O'Reilly TD (@loreillysf) October 7, 2018

Ms Phelan told RTE: “There are five children left behind here, with the youngest only two.”

She added: “It is very upsetting for everybody, but I suppose in my case I am still dealing with terminal illness and it really brings it home… it is very difficult.”

Irish President Michael D Higgins said he was saddened.

He said: “When I met her and her children in May, I was greatly struck by her poise and bravery, in the midst of what was a very difficult time for her family and friends.

“On behalf of the people of Ireland, I send my condolences to her family, friends, the wider community in West Kerry, and to all those who have shared Ms Mhic Mhathuna’s journey as she battled the disease.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said Ms Mhic Mhathuna did everybody a huge service with her advocacy for the HPV vaccine.

“Despite her own tragic experience, she consistently supported the screening programme and encouraged women to continue engaging with the service.

“I am determined that something positive should come from this tragedy, and it’s my objective to virtually eliminate cervical cancer in Ireland.”

© Press Association 2018