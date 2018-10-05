Residents in Limerick WARNED not to drink tap water

5th Oct 18 | News

Irish Water issued a do not drink notice to customers of Rathkeale public water supply on Friday evening.

Water stock

Thousands of residents in Co Limerick are being warned not to drink their tap water following a decrease in the water quality.

Irish Water issued a do not drink notice to customers of Rathkeale public water supply on Friday evening.

The precautionary measure was put in place following advice from the Health Service Executive and Limerick city and county councils.

About 2,500 customers in the areas of Rathkeale and Kilcolman are affected.

Until further notice water should not be used for drinking, preparing food, brushing teeth or making ice.

Pregnant women, in particular, are being advised not to drink from the supply.

Irish Water said its experts are working with the councils to resolve the issue.



© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

She's the one that they want: former Grease star joins Dancing On Ice

[PIC] We can't quite believe that this jacket is from PENNEYS

[PIC] We can't quite believe that this jacket is from PENNEYS

Smyths Toys launch HUGE offer for Irish customers
Smyths Toys launch HUGE offer for Irish customers

These forgotten baby names from 100 years ago are GORGEOUS

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Hurricane Leslie WILL hit Ireland after making SHOCK u-turn

Hurricane Leslie WILL hit Ireland after making SHOCK u-turn
Emmerdale fans in TEARS as RobRon wedding finally happens

Emmerdale fans in TEARS as RobRon wedding finally happens
Irish woman found dead in pool in Croatia

Irish woman found dead in pool in Croatia
EXPLOSIVE week ahead in Corrie with two weddings, a car crash and a SHOCK death

EXPLOSIVE week ahead in Corrie with two weddings, a car crash and a SHOCK death
EXPLOSIVE week ahead in Corrie with two weddings, a car crash and a SHOCK death

She's the one that they want: former Grease star joins Dancing On Ice