Victims Charter amendment to be named after woman murdered in India

It is one of a number of promises which Leo Varadkar has made in a letter to Andrea Brannigan.

An amendment to Ireland’s Victims Charter is set to be named after a Co Donegal woman who was murdered in India, the Taoiseach has said.

Danielle McLaughlin, 28, from Buncrana, was found dead in a secluded spot in Canacona, an area of Goa popular with holidaymakers, in March last year.

Her mother Andrea Brannigan met Leo Varadkar in Londonderry last month to press the Irish Government to do more to help her and other families who have lost loved ones abroad.

During the meeting at the Bishopsgate Hotel on September 11, Mr Varadkar also apologised personally to Ms Brannigan after an official in his department initially redirected her to the British Foreign Office, because Ms McLaughlin had been travelling on a UK passport.

Within two weeks of the meeting, Mr Varadkar wrote a letter to Ms Brannigan detailing how his government plans to help her family.

It includes a proposal for a new amendment named after Danielle to the Victims Charter to include Irish victims of crime abroad.

Ms Brannigan told the Press Association that so far the proposed actions remain promises.

Letter from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to Andrea Brannigan. PA/Andrea Brannigan

Mr Varadkar outlined some of the actions he has taken since their meeting.

Letter from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to Andrea Brannigan. PA/Andrea Brannigan.

“I have asked the Minister for Justice and Equality, Charlie Flanagan TD to fully examine your recommendations on amending the Victim’s Charter to include victims of crime abroad,” Mr Varadkar wrote.

“I have requested him to update me on this as soon as possible and suggested that any change could be framed as ‘Danielle’s amendment’ in her memory.”

Mr Varadkar also shared with Ms Brannigan a letter he has written to Mr Flanagan about this request.

Letter from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to Irish Foreign Minister Charlie Flanagan. PA/Andrea Brannigan

In this letter the Taoiseach writes: “I am making this request following a meeting with Ms Andrea Brannigan who is the mother of Danielle McLaughlin who was tragically killed in Goa, India …. having heard about their experience, I think this is warranted.”

In his letter to Ms Brannigan, Mr Varadkar also reveals that the Irish Government will appoint its first resident Consul General in Mumbai.

“I have also asked him (Ambassador Brian McElduff) to dispatch an Irish Consul to Goa before the end of this year to meet local authorities regarding Danielle’s case and to attend a court hearing of the trial,” Mr Varadkar wrote.

“I have asked Noreen O’Sullivan, your assigned case officer at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, to provide you with an update on this first visit, as soon as it is available.

“Early next year, we will appoint Gerry Kelly as Ireland’s first ever resident Consul General in Mumbai, with responsibility for Goa.

“Mumbai is far better positioned than New Delhi to allow our diplomatic team engage on a more consistent basis with local authorities.”

Ms Brannigan said she was pleased but cautioned that “hopefully it’s carried out and not just talk”.

“There needs to be changes for families that lose someone abroad, they deserve the same support as families get when their loved one dies in Ireland,” Ms Brannigan said.

“I believe Danielle’s amendment might help bring them changes, as a family we have had no support or financial help from the Irish embassy or the UK one, so it puts families in a position they have to look for that help themselves so they can’t grieve for their loved ones.”

The trial over Danielle’s murder started in India in April, and is still running.

Vikhat Bhagat, 24, has been accused of the rape and murder of Ms McLaughlin.

Ms Brannigan said she hopes to travel to Goa when the accused is in the dock.

