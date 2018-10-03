Private practice in State hospitals 'not the norm', says Health Minister

Simon Harris was speaking to the Oireachtas health committee.

The system in which doctors are allowed to carry out private practice in public hospitals has been described as “an outlier” by the Health Minister.

A review group has been set up by the government to examine separating private practice from the public hospital system as part of the Slaintecare programme.

Health Minister Simon Harris told the Oireachtas health committee on Wednesday that the current mixed model is “not the norm”.

In a briefing of the Slaintecare programme, Mr Harris said the new review group will provide a recommendation before the end of the year.

He said: “Let me be clear, because sometimes I hear myself described by my opponents wrongly in relation to this.

“I am in favour of the removal of private practice from public hospitals.

“But, like the Slaintecare committee, I am in favour of doing in an intelligent, phased way.

Today, @SimonHarrisTD announces membership of @slaintecare Implementation Advisory Council. The council will have 23 members from a range of backgrounds, incl. medical professionals, experts & patient advocates. It will provide advice & support to #Sláintecare Programme Office. pic.twitter.com/EZumJKBYQ8 — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) October 3, 2018

“I have made my views on this clear.

“I believe the current mixed model system is an outlier.

“We cannot convince ourselves it is the norm, it is not the norm, it is an outlier in that in a public hospital you can have a hospital filled to capacity and a patient who is in greater need of care not getting that care because somebody is carrying out private practice.

Health Minister Simon Harris (Brian Lawless/PA)

“We cannot stand over that.”

Meanwhile, the minister also announced the membership of Slaintecare Implementation Advisory Council.

It will have the responsibility of directing the reform of the health service.

The health committee was told that the council will have 23 members from a range of backgrounds, including medical professionals, patient advocacy and patient management.

Mr Harris said that the group is almost gender balanced and includes experts with a “wide range of skills”.

The council will meet up to four times a year with their first meeting taking place on October 24.

Chair of the group is consultant radiation oncologist Dr Tom Keane, with Laura Magahy who has led some of Ireland’s most significant and transformational public-sector projects, as executive director.

A general view of Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise (Niall Carson/PA)

Other members include Dr Siobhan Kennelly, a consultant geriatrician, Dr Anthony O’Connor, a consultant gastroenterologist, Professor Patrick Broe, a Board Member Bon Secours Health System Limited and Dr Colm Henry who is the interim chief clinical officer of the HSE.

Mr Harris added: “The Slaintecare Implementation Advisory Council is a critical element in the implementation of the Slaintecare vision.

“The Advisory Council will provide advice and support to the Slaintecare Programme Office on the delivery of the Slaintecare Implementation Strategy.

“I am delighted that we have been able to appoint a diverse group of people with a breath of experience and expertise in healthcare, governance, change management and leadership.

“The Council combines patient/service user representatives, senior health service leaders, clinical leadership and a number of independent change experts from outside the health service who will bring expertise and an independent perspective.”

