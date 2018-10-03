Pedestrian killed by truck in Dublin

3rd Oct 18 | News

A woman in her 60s was pronounced dead at St James' Hospital.

Garda stock

A pedestrian in her 60s has died after she was hit by a truck in Dublin.

Gardai are investigating the incident after the woman was injured in Bulfin Road at 4.40pm on Tuesday.

She was taken to St James’ Hospital but was pronounced dead in the early hours of Wednesday.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Kilmainham Garda Station.

