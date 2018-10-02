Radar fault causes delays and cancellations to Irish flights

There was an issue at Air Traffic Control at Shannon.

Flights in Ireland have been disrupted because of a radar problem.

There were cancellations from Shannon and Cork airports following the fault at Air Traffic Control in Shannon on Tuesday evening.

Inbound flights were facing cancellation or predicted delays of up to three hours.

A number of flights due to land at Shannon were diverted to Dublin Airport.

UPDATE: The IAA is aware of a technical issue in Shannon ATC. The issue is currently being investigated. As a precaution the flow of traffic has been restricted. We will provide an update shortly pic.twitter.com/l92WqDbmvE — Shannon Airport (@ShannonAirport) October 2, 2018

Cork Airport said on Twitter: “There is a significant systems failure with a radar in the west of Ireland resulting in a ‘zero flow rate’ in Irish aerospace at present. Dublin Airport is exempt due to proximity to UK air traffic control.

“Cork Airport apologises for the obvious inconvenience this is causing.”

Shannon Airport warned the disruption could last until morning, writing on Twitter: “Air Traffic Control at Ballcasey, Shannon are experiencing issues with their flight radar. Work underway to rectify the situation. Arrivals and Departures at Shannon have been suspended until the radar is fully operational.

“We would advise passengers travelling in the morning to check the status of their flights with the airlines due to tonight’s issue with the flight radar.”

The Irish Aviation Authority said: “IAA is aware of a technical issue at Shannon ATC. The issue is currently being investigated. As a precaution the flow of traffic has been restricted.”





