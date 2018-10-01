Fine Gael TD Peter Fitzpatrick quits party

The Dundalk-based representative said he would represent his constituents for the remainder of the current Dail as an independent TD.

Fine Gael TD Peter Fitzpatrick has resigned from the parliamentary party.

Mr Fitzpatrick said he would represent his constituents for the remainder of the current Dail as an independent TD and also run as an independent in the next general election.

The Louth TD made the announcement in a statement on Twitter on Monday evening.

He wrote: “The decision to resign from Fine Gael was a difficult decision to make.

“I have given 100% commitment during my time as a member of the party and have always been a team player. I backed the party when some very difficult decision had to be taken, even when I did not agree with the party I always supported them.

“Unfortunately over the past 15 months I have not been given the same support from Fine Gael as I had given them. My views were not always listened to and I felt isolated with the party itself.”

The Dundalk-based representative has been vocal about his anti-abortion stance.

He is expected to vote against the Government’s proposed legislation allowing for termination of pregnancies up to 12 weeks.

Mr Fitzpatrick confirmed a number of weeks ago that he would not be running as a Fine Gael candidate in the next election.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he was sorry Mr Fitzpatrick had made the decision.

Leo Varadkar (Niall Carson/PA)

“I know that he has been unhappy for some time and was a strong opponent of holding a referendum on the Eighth Amendment,” Mr Varadkar said.

“I spoke to Peter a few weeks ago when he decided not to seek a nomination to contest the next general election as a Fine Gael candidate.

“At the time, he confirmed that he would continue to sit, act and vote as a Fine Gael TD until the end of his mandate. I regret that he has since changed his mind.

“Fine Gael is confident that it will retain its two seats in the Louth constituency. Councillor John McGahon has been selected to run alongside Fergus O’Dowd.”

© Press Association 2018