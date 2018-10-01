Arrests made in child sex abuse probe

Gardai said those arrested were being detained at garda stations in the south and west of the country.

A number of arrests have been made in relation to an ongoing investigation into alleged child sexual abuse.

A Garda spokeswoman said there was a court order in place restricting reporting on the investigation to prevent identifying injured parties.

