Arrests made in child sex abuse probe

1st Oct 18 | News

Gardai said those arrested were being detained at garda stations in the south and west of the country.

Garda stock

A number of arrests have been made in relation to an ongoing investigation into alleged child sexual abuse.

A Garda spokeswoman said there was a court order in place restricting reporting on the investigation to prevent identifying injured parties.

© Press Association 2018

