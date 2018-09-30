Three bodies found near sunken vessel in Co Kerry

30th Sep 18 | News

The alarm was raised at about 6.20pm on Sunday evening.

Coast Guard helicopter missing

Three men have been found dead near a sunken vessel in Co Kerry, the garda has said.

The bodies of the men were recovered after gardai and the emergency services were alerted to the discovery of the body in the water near an upturned rib at Coonanna Harbour, outside Cahersiveen.

One of the men was in his fifties and the other two men were in their thirties, gardai confirmed.

The Coast Guard and the local RNLI lifeboat service attended the scene and a further two bodies were discovered under the boat.

The remains of all three men were removed from the scene and taken to University Hospital Kerry where post-mortem examinations are due to be carried out.

It is believed that the men had gone fishing early on Sunday.

A Garda investigation has begun.

