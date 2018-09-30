Pedestrian dies after being struck by van in Dublin

A man in his thirties was involved in the incident near Kingswood.

A man has died following a collision with a van in Co Dublin.

Gardai said the incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning on the Naas Road near Kingswood.

Dublin Traffic Alert: The N7 inbound is closed to traffic atKingswood due to serious traffic collison, diversions are in place. pic.twitter.com/69hdXhkRFM — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) September 30, 2018

The man, a pedestrian in his thirties, was struck by the van at about 4.15am.

Emergency services attended the scene and the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

Local diversions are in place as Garda forensic officers carry out a technical examination.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to contact them at Clondalkin garda station.





