Pedestrian dies after being struck by van in Dublin

Pedestrian dies after being struck by van in Dublin30th Sep 18 | News
A man in his thirties was involved in the incident near Kingswood.
A man has died following a collision with a van in Co Dublin.
Gardai said the incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning on the Naas Road near Kingswood.
The man, a pedestrian in his thirties, was struck by the van at about 4.15am.
Emergency services attended the scene and the man was pronounced dead a short time later.
Local diversions are in place as Garda forensic officers carry out a technical examination.
Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to contact them at Clondalkin garda station.
© Press Association 2018