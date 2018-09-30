Pedestrian dies after being struck by van in Dublin

30th Sep 18 | News

A man in his thirties was involved in the incident near Kingswood.

Garda stock

A man has died following a collision with a van in Co Dublin.

Gardai said the incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning on the Naas Road near Kingswood.

The man, a pedestrian in his thirties, was struck by the van at about 4.15am.

Emergency services attended the scene and the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

Local diversions are in place as Garda forensic officers carry out a technical examination.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to contact them at Clondalkin garda station.



© Press Association 2018

