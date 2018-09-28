Sinn Fein pledges housing investment

Housing spokesman Eoin O Broin claims the party's budget would double the government's 2018 target.

Sinn Fein has launched its alternative housing budget proposals, saying it would double capital investment in public housing to tackle the homeless crisis.

Housing spokesman Eoin O Broin claims the party’s budget would double the government’s 2018 target and would deliver 10,260 real social housing properties by 2019.

For renters, the budget will introduce an emergency three-year refundable rent relief worth 8.3% of the annual cost of renting capped at 1,500 euro a month.

Sinn Fein said the cost of the relief would be 265 million euro a year.

“Our strong view is Rebuilding Ireland has failed and we need a new government housing plan,” Mr O Broin said.

“We want double the capital investment from the current 1.1 billion to 2.3 billion euro, which is an additional billion euros that would allow us to build 3,000 social houses on top of the government’s target and 4,500 genuinely affordable homes to rent and buy for working people.

“Rent is simply too high, particularly for younger people and those on modest incomes.

Eoin O Broin ahead of the vote of no confidence in the housing minister on Tuesday (Michelle Devane/PA)

“The relief would put a full month’s rent back in your pocket and match that with a three-year emergency rent freeze, so landlords can’t jack up rents to take advantage of the relief, at a cost of about 250-260 million euros.”

The party also proposes strengthening renters’ rights and a redress scheme for those living with defects from homes built during the Celtic Tiger.

Of the additional 2,850 social homes, 1,500 will be new builds, Part Vs and acquisitions, 950 will be vacant units via Buy and Renew and 400 units are for traveller specific accommodation.

Mr O Broin added that affordable homes would be priced somewhere between 170,000-260,000 euros.

Funding for domestic violence emergency and step down accommodation would increase by 11.4 million euro as part of a commitment to reach a total of 60 million euro by 2021.

The party said providing 10,000 social houses in 2019 would allow local authorities to reduce the number of families in emergency accommodation.

“The core issue is: much more ambitious capital investment, serious action in terms of tackling homelessness, housing inequality and improving standards in the housing sector across the board,” Mr O Broin said.

Full detail of how the budget will be funded has not been released, with the party saying its finance spokesman will announce the final alternative budget next week.

Mr O Broin has been labelled one of Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy’s fiercest critics, tabling a motion of no confidence in Mr Murphy weeks ago.

Mr Murphy, who survived the motion by 10 votes after Fianna Fail abstained, said Sinn Fein was “playing politics” with the homeless crisis.

Homeless figures threatened to reach 10,000 this month, while one in three homeless people in Ireland are children.

