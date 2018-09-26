Judge me on my values, says Michael D Higgins

The sprightly 77-year-old is running for his second term in office.

Michael D Higgins has urged voters in the Irish presidential election to judge him on his values.

The incumbent has made his view clear on moral and societal issues, including the human cost of the EU’s response to the financial crisis of recent years.

He has championed an ethical Republic and has repeatedly addressed issues surrounding memory, commemoration, identity and the conflicting traditions on the island.

It’s Michael D-Day. The sitting president kicks off his re-election campaign in Dublin. Lots of media and lots of young people at launch. pic.twitter.com/l2HKrS8rpQ — aoife-grace moore. (@aoifegracemoore) September 26, 2018

The refugee crisis in Europe and the plight of migrants has been a favourite topic, as well as the importance of the arts and Ireland’s great literary tradition.

He said he no longer smoked or drank and has a yoga teacher.

“I think one should be talking about one’s cognitive capacity, one’s capacity to fill the job and do it well.

“It should be about one’s values, about the life one has lived and the values one has promoted in one’s life.”

He addressed the question of his age.

He quipped: “I knew some people in fact who were very ancient people when they were chronologically very young.

“Tragically some of them did not change.”

President Higgins also disclosed his love of yoga during the Dublin launch of his campaign for re-election.

He said: “I’m in great shape now for a second term.”

In June 2016 the president hosted a garden party themed around yoga and well-being “in celebration of an ancient tradition that embodies unity of mind and body, thought and action”.

The event highlighted the day designated by the United Nations as International Day of Yoga.





