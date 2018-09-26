Top judge warns of Brexit implications for Irish court

Chief Justice of Ireland, Justice Frank Clarke, used his opening speech of the new legal year to warn of the impending Brexit implications.

Chief Justice of Ireland, Justice Frank Clarke, used his opening speech of the new legal year to warn of the impending implications after the United Kingdom leaves the European Union next year.

Mr Justice Clarke outlined some of the “burdens” Ireland now faces as the only full common law country in the European Union.

“Unfortunately there seems to be little greater clarity at this stage as to the precise terms on which the United Kingdom will leave the European Union,” he said.

A general view of the Four Courts in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

“But significant challenges lie ahead for the Irish courts not least in the context of the fact that Ireland will become, after Brexit, the leading common law jurisdiction within the European Union.”

While outlining his priorities ahead of the new legal year, Mr Justice Clarke said that the Irish Supreme Court has been involved in the organisations which represent Supreme Courts throughout Europe for many years.

He continued: “Because systems differ there are, in effect, three such organisations representing respectively Constitutional Courts, Supreme Administrative Courts and general Supreme Courts.

“While we have always played our role in all of these bodies, it is highly likely that we will be called on to play a much greater role in the future.

“Furthermore, those bodies are regularly consulted by the European Commission and other institutions and thus can influence the laws and required practices which emanate from Brussels.

“There is unfortunately a significant risk of unintended consequences if European Union laws are made without a real input from the common law countries.

“The United Kingdom has, to date, played a significant role in that regard but a particular burden will now fall on Ireland.”

The top judge also used his speech to call for a major investment in the IT systems within the courts.

He called for the overhaul and modernisation of the IT system saying the current system is “a long way short of where” it should be.

“A key component of the contribution which we in the courts can make is to ensure that our procedures are modern and accessible so that they do not place any unnecessary difficulty in the way of those accessing the courts whether with the benefit of legal representation or not.”

He said that the Supreme Court will become an “e-court” with online filing of appeals and submissions.

Plans are under way to develop a comprehensive on-line system where the virtual documents will reflect the official court records.

Chief Justice of Ireland Justice Frank Clarke makes his statement (Brian Lawless/PA)

He also highlighted the importance of courts being as “open as they can be” so the public can understand what is going on and why.

Following the successful pilot of broadcasting Supreme Court judgments, he revealed that discussions are under way to allow the broadcasting of legal argument in the Supreme Court.

Returning to Brexit, he said it was important for the Irish judiciary to continue to attend meetings with the German Constitutional Court, the Court of Justice in Luxembourg as well as the Court of Human Rights.

“Providing personnel from a small judiciary to attend such meetings and, perhaps equally importantly, engage in the additional work which membership of such bodies generates, is a particular burden for us.

“While attendance at such meetings and conferences may sometimes be portrayed as unnecessary I am convinced that a failure on our part to take up the slack which will be left by the departure of the United Kingdom has the potential, by leaving the common law voice largely unheard, to lead to significant complications, and indeed cost, within the Irish legal system.

“The senior Irish Judiciary are committed to ensuring that the common law voice will continue to be heard.”

© Press Association 2018