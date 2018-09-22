Housing protesters bid to 'Take Back The City' with major demo in Dublin

Demonstrations are also taking place across Ireland.

A group of housing protesters have staged a mass protest on one of the busiest thoroughfares in Dublin.

The Take Back The City demonstration started at around 1pm on Saturday at the Garden of Remembrance before marching down O’Connell Street under Garda escort.

The number of protesters increased to more than 1,000 later in the afternoon and many took part in a sit-down protest on O’Connell Street and O’Connell Bridge, bringing traffic to a standstill.

Demonstrators take part in a sit-down protest on O’Connell Bridge (Brian Lawless/PA)

The Take Back The City movement has previously occupied vacant properties in Dublin in protest against the housing crisis.

The Dublin demonstration was one of a number taking place across Ireland.

We have every corner of O'Connell Street blocked off. Take Back the City by name, Take Back the City by nature ✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/XMJeV2QZOy — Take Back The City – Dublin (@TBTCDublin) September 22, 2018

Sinn Fein President Mary-Lou McDonald was among those attending the protest.

Raising our voices #HomesForAll today at Garden of Remembrance. This is a time to be active To be an activist for justice and change pic.twitter.com/z6NY4Rt95y — Mary Lou McDonald (@MaryLouMcDonald) September 22, 2018

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy came under increased pressure during the summer as homeless figures threatened to hit 10,000.

Sinn Fein has submitted a motion of no confidence in Mr Murphy, which will be debated in the Dail next Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Gardai came under criticism after five housing protesters were arrested following the occupation of a house in Dublin’s North Frederick Street.

