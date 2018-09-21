Haul of suspected drugs worth almost half a million euro made in Dublin

21st Sep 18 | News

Garda were cracking down on organised crime when they made the discovery.

Drugs haul from Dublin

A man in his twenties has been arrested after Garda in Dublin seized almost half a million euro worth of drugs and a number of shotgun cartridges from a house in the city.

As part of a crack down on organised crime and the sale and supply of illegal drugs in the Dublin 15 area, Gardai from Blanchardstown area carried out the search of a house on Friday morning.

Around 435,000 euro worth of heroin and 54,000 euro worth cocaine were taken from the premises along with the cartridges.

The man was arrested and detained in Blanchardstown Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act.



© Press Association 2018

