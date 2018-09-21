Storm Bronagh set to bring gusts of up to a WHOPPING 70mph in aftermath of Ali

The second named storm of the season comes just a day after two people were killed during heavy winds and rain.

Storm Bronagh will bring gusts of 70mph as parts of Ireland are battered by strong winds and heavy rain.

The second named storm of the season comes just a day after two people were killed during Storm Ali and will likely cause problems during the Friday rush hour due to the possibility of fallen trees.

Cool & blustery today, with sunny spells & sctd shwrs. Some shwrs will be heavy, esp in the W & NW, but they will be more isolated in S & E coastal areas & they will largely die out this eve. Highs 12 to 15, in fresh to strong W to NW winds, slowly easing as the day progresses. pic.twitter.com/Q08pY7mQNI — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 21, 2018

The Met Office and Met Eireann named the low pressure system Storm Bronagh and said injuries and danger to life from flying debris is possible.

Evening! A wet and potentially very windy night is likely for parts of England and Wales, with gales, squally winds, and spells of heavy rain. Turning drier from the SW later, but scattered blustery showers in western and northwestern parts later https://t.co/jtrhUzUBdR ^Jennifer pic.twitter.com/7qlOw893J9 — Met Office (@metoffice) September 20, 2018

The latest weather warnings come after a Swiss holidaymaker was killed when the caravan she was in was blown down a rocky incline in Co Galway while a worker in a forest park in Co Armagh died after he was hit by a tree.

Storm Bronagh is expected to be at its peak in the early hours of Friday morning as it moves across the Midlands and south-east England.

When will you see the strongest winds from #StormBronagh? Check our summary map below, and take care whilst out and about #weatheraware pic.twitter.com/zCfVnocuvB — Met Office (@metoffice) September 20, 2018

The storm is expected to bring gale force winds overnight into Friday, with wind gusts of 45mph-50mph predicted around exposed coasts and at some spots inland, as well as the possibility of some gusts of up to 65mph.

A tree which fell onto a car in Belfast during Storm Ali (Liam McBurney/PA)

On Wednesday, a wind gust of 91mph was recorded in Co Down, the strongest in September in Northern Ireland since records began.

In Co Galway, a woman, named locally as Elvira Ferraii and said to have been aged in her 50s, died when the caravan she was staying in at the remote beauty spot in Clifden ecoBeach Camping and Caravan Park blew off the cliff and smashed on to the beach below.

A falling tree in Co Armagh killed Matthew Campbell, from Belfast. Mr Campbell, who was aged in his 20s and engaged to be married, was working for a construction company on behalf of public utility Northern Ireland Water in Slieve Gullion Forest Park. One of his colleagues was seriously injured in the incident.

In Cheshire, a woman was seriously injured after a tree fell onto her car, and in the Highlands a man had to be rescued after becoming trapped under a digger in a river in the village of Rogart.

The unsettled weather is set to continue with another weather system forecast to bring more wind and rain across parts of Ireland on Sunday and into Monday.





