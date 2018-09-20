Security van driver threatened with handgun

Gardai are appealing for information after cash was stolen.

Gardai are appealing for information after a man armed with a handgun threatened a security van driver and demanded cash in Co Dublin.

The cash in transit robbery took place at Killiney Shopping Centre shortly after 10.30am on Wednesday.

One man armed with what was described as a handgun threatened the driver, while a second man waited in a nearby car, a silver Nissan Micra.

Both man drove away towards the M50 with an undisclosed amount of money.

No shots were fired and the van driver was not injured during the incident.

Gardai at Dun Laoghaire Garda Station are appealing for information for anyone who was in the area of Killiney Shopping Centre and the surrounding area between 9.30am and 11.30am, who may have information that can assist with the investigation.

They have also made an appeal for members of the public and taxi drivers who may have dash cam footage and who were in the area yesterday to contact them at Dun Laoghaire Garda station 01 6665000.





