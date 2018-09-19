Woman who died after caravan blown off cliff during Storm Ali named locally

Elvira Ferraii, from Switzerland, was staying at the Clifden ecoBeach Camping and Caravan Park.

A woman who died after the caravan she was in was blown off a cliff during Storm Ali has been named locally as Elvira Ferraii.

The Swiss holidaymaker was staying at the Clifden ecoBeach Camping and Caravan Park in Co Galway in Ireland’s west when a severe gust took her caravan over the side and down onto a beach.

Emergency services were called before 8am on Wednesday morning but the victim, aged in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene after a brief search. She was reported to have been staying at the remote beauty spot for several weeks.

Ireland was battered by some of the worst winds recorded at this time of year, the conditions wreaking havoc on power supplies and roads – and costing two lives.

In Northern Ireland, a man working on behalf of public utility Northern Ireland Water at a water pumping station died when a tree fell on him at a popular forest park in Co Armagh.

White overall-clad forensics experts combed the scene and the fire service oversaw work on the hefty tree, which had fallen across the main entrance road into Slieve Gullion park, a forested hill close to the border with the Republic in South Armagh.

Irish President Michael D Higgins was among those who expressed condolences following the Republic’s tragedy.

Workmen deal with a fallen tree on Finglass Road by Glasnevin Cemetary, Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

He said: “I would also take this opportunity to pay tribute to all those, in statutory and voluntary organisations around the country, who are helping and stand ready to assist their fellow citizens, and who are working to maintain essential services around the country.”

Strongest gusts (above 60 km/h) for some of our stations in the hour leading up to 1pm: 104 Casement Aerodrome104 Dublin Airport 93 Knock Airport 91 Malin Head 85 Finner 83 Shannon Airport 65 Mullingar 65 Belmullet (connection to Mace Head currently down) — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 19, 2018

Ireland’s Minister for Employment Regina Doherty also offered her condolences to the family of the dead woman.

Footage of the scene shows the caravan broken up into several pieces as the tide threatens to wash it out to sea.

A car damaged by a fallen tree in Dublin (Dublin Fire Brigade/PA)

More than 250,000 homes and businesses across the island of Ireland were at one stage without power as a result of Storm Ali, with emergency workers battling difficult conditions as wind speeds peaked during the afternoon.

1/1 Storm Ali continues to clear northeastwards. There will be severe or possibly damaging gusts for a time especially in the west and northwest with extreme caution advised for a time in the coastal districts of Clare, Connacht and Donegal. pic.twitter.com/tm84PG5zvo — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 19, 2018

Ireland’s electricity network, ESB Networks, said thousands of homes, businesses and farms have been left without power – with the most impacted in Cavan, Sligo, Donegal, Castlebar and Galway.

In Northern Ireland, thousands of homes and businesses were without power as gusts of 70mph caused significant damage.

The storm also led to the cancellation of the second day of a major agricultural show in Ireland.

The storm has caused felled trees and some damage to buildings (Brian Lawless/PA)

Irish forecaster Met Eireann said the strongest gusts in the hour leading up to 10am reached speeds of 120km/h (74.5mph) at Mace Head in County Galway, 98km/h (60.9mph) at Dublin Airport and 107km/h (66.5mph) at Shannon.

The Met Office said gusts of 91mph hit Killowen in County Down.

#StormAli continues to bring strong winds to the UK, especially Scotland, N Ireland, N England. Gust of 91mph in N Ireland. Hot on the heels will be another system tomorrow and tomorrow night. Heavy rain and squally winds, with some torrential rain in places. pic.twitter.com/78j7lvMuBi — MeteoGroup UK (@WeatherCast_UK) September 19, 2018

Forecasters in Ireland issued a Status Orange wind warning for more than half the country due to the storm.

