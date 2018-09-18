Woman dies after stabbing in Dundalk

A man in his 40s has been arrested.

A woman has been stabbed to death in Dundalk.

The victim, in her 30s, was fatally injured in the incident in Linen Hall Street at around 2.45pm.

Garda detectives outside an apartment block on Linen Hall Street (Liam McBurney/PA)

The woman was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda but was pronounced dead a short time after arrival.

A post-mortem is due to take place.

The scene of the stabbing was preserved for a forensic examination and an incident room has been established at Dundalk Garda Station.

The arrested man was taken to Dundalk Garda Station where he was held under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

