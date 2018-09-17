200 jobs to be created at Microsoft Ireland

17th Sep 18 | News

The technology giant is seeking engineers to work on emerging areas like artificial intelligence.

Microsoft youth unemployment initiative

Two hundred more jobs are to be created at Microsoft in Ireland.

The technology giant is seeking engineers to work on emerging areas such as artificial intelligence for customers across the globe, as well as a range of other roles.

It will bring the total employed in Ireland to 2,200.

Cathriona Hallahan, managing director, Microsoft Ireland, said: “The broad-based expansion of Microsoft in Ireland reflects the dynamism, energy and continued transformation of our team in Dublin.

“The team here is working with businesses, governments, organisations and people across the globe to help make our vision a reality – helping them to do and achieve more.

“Microsoft is developing and deploying solutions fuelled by new technologies that are helping to support opportunities and solve challenges for our customers.”

The engineering team is creating new cloud services to enable flexible working for employees and using data to provide personalised products, as well as automated translation.

Ms Hallahan added: “With the expansion of our engineering team together with the additional roles in other divisions of the business including EMEA (Europe, the Middle Eat and Africa) digital sales and data centre, our new operations in Dublin will play an increasingly important role within the company globally.”

Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Josepha Madigan said Ireland had a strong pool of highly skilled workers, a first-class education system, a competitive and transparent taxation regime and a pro-enterprise environment.

“The Government is working hard to ensure we remain internationally competitive.

“In this regard, today’s announcement of 200 high skilled jobs is very welcome.

“It shows the progress we are making in our mission to make this country an innovative, digital economy and a global leader for the tech sector.”

