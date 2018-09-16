Sinn Fein CONFIRMS MEP Liadh Ni Riada as presidential candidate

16th Sep 18 | News

She becomes the fifth name in the mix for next month's poll.

Irish presidential election

Sinn Fein has confirmed that MEP Liadh Ni Riada will be its candidate in the Irish presidential election.

The party’s ruling council – ard chomhairle – selected the 52-year-old at a meeting in Dublin on Sunday.

The former TV producer, who is daughter of legendary Irish trad musician and composer Sean O Riada, is a vocal Irish language advocate and one of Sinn Fein’s four MEPs.

Sean Gallagher and Senator Joan Freeman
Sean Gallagher and Senator Joan Freeman are independent candidates in the presidential race (Niall Carson/PA)

Sitting president Michael D Higgins, who was first elected in 2011, has already announced his intention to run for a second term.

Two businessmen who were both investors on the Irish version of Dragons’ Den – Sean Gallagher and Gavin Duffy – are running as independent candidates, as is mental health advocate Senator Joan Freeman.

The trio all secured the required endorsement of four local councils in order to officially become candidates.

Michael D Higgins
Irish President Michael D Higgins has announced his intention to run for another term (Maxwells/PA)

As incumbent, Mr Higgins is able to nominate himself while Sinn Fein has the necessary political strength in the Irish parliament to name its own candidate.

The two biggest parties – Fine Gael and Fianna Fail – are both backing Mr Higgins for a second stint, as is the Labour Party.

A range of other would-be independent candidates still retain hope of convincing undeclared councils to back their bids before the September 26 deadline.

The election is taking place on October 26.



© Press Association 2018

THESE baby names could make your little one RICH