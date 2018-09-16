Commissioner CONDEMNS threats against Dublin Garda member

16th Sep 18 | News

Drew Harris said the online intimidation was 'completely unacceptable'.

Garda threats

The Garda Commissioner has condemned online threats made against a Garda member in Dublin.

Drew Harris said the intimidation was “completely unacceptable”.

He said “appropriate supports” have been put in place to protect the welfare and safety of the garda targeted.

A Garda investigation into the incidents has been launched.

Commissioner Harris said: “Threats and intimidation against Garda members who are only doing their job to keep people safe and uphold lawful order are completely unacceptable.

“I utterly condemn it.”



© Press Association 2018

This GORGEOUS Penneys coat is PERFECT for the weather that's heading our way