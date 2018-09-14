Dragons' Den star joins race to be Ireland president

14th Sep 18 | News

Gavin Duffy has got backing from another council.

Summer Festival 2018 - Day Four - Galway Racecourse

A businessman and star of Ireland’s Dragons’ Den will contest the country’s presidential election after receiving his required fourth council nomination on Friday.

Gavin Duffy became the fourth official candidate for October’s poll after he secured the backing from Waterford County Council.

At the special council meeting he secured 14 votes over journalist and would-be candidate Gemma O’Doherty’s two votes and one abstention from Sinn Fein.

The former Dragons’ Den star was previously endorsed by councils in Meath, Carlow and Wicklow.

“It’s great to get the fourth nomination and to now be a candidate to contest the presidential election of 2018,” he said.

Mr Duffy said he was heartened to receive support from across the council chamber in Waterford, including the backing of Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and Labour members.

“It’s great to be attracting that cross-party support which I have done throughout a number of councils,” he told RTE.

“I’m looking forward to really going out and being able to state my case to the people and go forth and being elected president of Ireland.”

Mr Duffy started his career as a shareholder in radio stations, and in 1992 he co-founded a media and management consultancy.

He has been a panellist on the Irish version of Dragons’ Den for all eight seasons since the show began in 2009.

Mr Duffy has worked in the past as an adviser to both Fine Gael and Fianna Fail.

Mr Duffy has said he would accept the full presidential salary of 350,000 euro.

The current President, Michael D Higgins, has voluntarily reduced his own salary to under 250,000 euro while in office.

Mr Duffy will join another former Dragons’ Den star Sean Gallagher and Senator Joan Freeman who reached the quota on Monday, an unnamed Sinn Fein candidate, and current President Michael D Higgins.

The election takes place on October 26.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Tesco are selling a STUNNING version of the iconic Burberry coat Meghan Markle wore

Katie Price is BANNED from the school gates after foul-mouthed rant
Katie Price is BANNED from the school gates after foul-mouthed rant

Sewing needles have been found DELIBERATELY hidden inside strawberries
Sewing needles have been found DELIBERATELY hidden inside strawberries

Storm Florence hits HURRICANE strength - and it's heading straight towards Ireland

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

WATCH: This Hurricane Florence weather report took a TERRIFYING turn

WATCH: This Hurricane Florence weather report took a TERRIFYING turn
Children's book sells out EVERYWHERE after hilarious video of Granny laughing goes VIRAL

Children's book sells out EVERYWHERE after hilarious video of Granny laughing goes VIRAL
'Threat to life' risk warning as Storm Helene heads for UK and Ireland

'Threat to life' risk warning as Storm Helene heads for UK and Ireland
Met Éireann warn of very disturbed weather on the way as hurricane heads towards Ireland

Met Éireann warn of very disturbed weather on the way as hurricane heads towards Ireland
Met Éireann warn of very disturbed weather on the way as hurricane heads towards Ireland

[PIC] Tesco are selling a STUNNING version of the iconic Burberry coat Meghan Markle wore